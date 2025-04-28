Romanian men in court charged with cross-border people trafficking after minibus stopped in Belfast

Laganside court complex. Image: Google

​​Two Romanian men appeared in a Belfast court today accused of involvement in a cross-border people trafficking operation.

Sign up to the daily Crime UK newsletter. All the latest crime news and trials from across the UK. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Belfast News Letter, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Stefan Alexandrescu, 36, and Florin Gavril, 43, were arrested at the city’s docks on Saturday after police stopped a minibus carrying suspected illegal migrants.

Both defendants were remanded in custody amid concerns they could flee if released.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Alexandrescu and Florin are jointly charged with assisting unlawful immigration.

Belfast Magistrates’ Court heard they were in the vehicle along with three others who did not have legal authority to be in the United Kingdom.

“These passengers were picked up in Dublin and driven across a land border with the Republic of Ireland, abusing the common travel area,” an investigating detective claimed.

Alexandrescu faces a second similar charge over a previous incident on February 9 this year. On that occasion he allegedly collected another four illegal migrants in Dublin and drove them to Belfast before boarding a ferry to Scotland.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

During police interviews the two accused, both of no fixed abode, claimed the boss of a Romanian-based transport company they worked for had asked them to pick up the passengers. Neither defendant carried out any checks for immigration status, according to their account.

Their barrister, Michael Boyd, said: “They were instructed by their employer to make these journeys to deliver various commercial items, but also pick up a number of individuals.

“They believed this was a legitimate task and did not understand that they were breaching various laws and regulations.”

Mr Boyd suggested his clients could be released to live in the Kilrea area with a friend of the company owner. Bail was refused, however, due to the risk of them leaving the jurisdiction.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad