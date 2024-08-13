Roof collapse on Antrim property after blaze being treated by PSNI as 'arson with intent to endanger life'

A fire in Antrim is being treated as arson with intent to endanger life, police have said.The incident occurred in the early hours of Tuesday morning at a property on Durnish Road.

Emergency services were rushed to a roof collapse at an Antrim property this morning after a blaze was started at the door of the property, which was unoccupied at the time.

Detectives in Antrim are appealing for information and witnesses following a report of a fire at a property in the town in the early hours of this morning, Tuesday 13th August.

Detective Inspector Lenaghan said: “Shortly before 1am, police attended a fire in the Durnish Road area, alongside colleagues from the Northern Ireland Fire and Rescue Service, and the Northern Ireland Ambulance Service.

“It’s believed at this stage that the blaze was started at the door of the property, which was unoccupied at the time.

“It also spread to adjoining properties, but thankfully, there were no reports of any injuries.

“However, significant damage was caused to the property, including a collapsed roof.

"Damage was also caused to neighbouring properties.”

Detective Inspector Lenaghan continued: “We are treating this incident as arson with intent to endanger life, and officers remain at the scene this morning, as our investigation to establish the circumstances gets underway.

“I am appealing to anyone who might be able to assist us in any way with our enquiries to get in touch via 101, quoting reference number 39 of 13/08/24.”