Roy Reynolds murder: Accused ‘wanted to dump body at sea’, court told

In a hearing which took place almost at the same time as his funeral, the judge was also told 54-year-old Roy Reynolds is believed to have sustained multiple fractures and stab wounds at Michael Campbell’s home in Newtownabbey last month.

A pensioner accused of helping to get rid of the body claims he arrived at the flat to witness Campbell push his foot down on the dead man’s head while it made a “cracking” sound.

Details emerged as Robert Fulton, 68, was refused bail over his alleged role in events following the killing.

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The funeral of Roy Reynolds took place in north Belfast today

Mr Reynolds’ partially submerged remains were discovered at North Woodburn Reservoir, near Carrickfergus, on March 28.

Campbell, 32, of East Way in the Rathcoole estate, is charged with carrying out the murder sometime in the preceding hours.

Fulton, from Belfast Road in Ballyclare, faces a count of assisting in the disposal of the body.

He is accused of bringing his car to the murder scene and drilling holes in a breeze block for an attempt to weigh down the victim.

The two men were arrested when police stopped the blood-stained vehicle, apparently on its way back from the dam.

By that stage a neighbour had already reported seeing a man drag a naked body out of Campbell’s home and put it in the boot of a car.

A search of the property found blood-covered walls and clear signs of a disturbance, according to detectives.

A blood-stained knife and a screwdriver were also located, along with an electric hedge trimmer on the sofa.

Campbell, who remains in custody, claims he acted in self-defence.

But in court today it was disclosed that Mr Reynolds had fractures to his jaw and ribs, as well as stab wounds to his chest and other areas of the body.

As Fulton mounted a bid to be released, defence barrister Paul Bacon argued that he had acted out of terror of his co-accused.

“The case he made to police is that when he went into the house Mr Campbell then put his foot on the deceased’s head, pushed it down and there was a cracking sound,” the lawyer said.

“This absolutely terrified and disgusted Mr Fulton.”

According to counsel, the defendant realised the victim was already dead, left the flat immediately and went back out to his car.

“He thought if he was to phone the police or an ambulance he would get precisely the same treatment that man got,” Mr Bacon submitted.