Royal Victoria Hospital: Court told how patient pointed knife at hospital staff and threatened to stab himself

​A patient brandished a knife at hospital staff and tried to stab himself in the stomach, a court heard today.
By The Newsroom
Published 8th Aug 2023, 11:29 BST- 1 min read
Updated 8th Aug 2023, 11:29 BST
Court report.
Prosecutors said Dilara Rostami struck one of the female victims with the blade during an outburst of anger at the Royal Victoria Hospital in Belfast.

The 52-year-old Iranian national, of Thorndale Avenue in the city, pleaded guilty to possessing an offensive weapon in public and two counts of common assault.

Belfast Magistrates’ Court heard he brandished the blade in the Emergency Department on July 3 this year.

Rostami had just been discharged after attending the hospital for a mental health assessment.

Crown lawyer Mark Conlon said: “At that point he allegedly became annoyed, produced a knife and swung it around, pointing it directly towards two staff members. He also appeared to attempt to stab himself in the stomach.”

One of the hospital employees was struck on the fingers by the knife, but she appeared to suffer no injuries.

Rostami was set to be sentenced today after admitting the offences.

But District Judge Francis Rafferty requested more information after hearing the circumstances.

Adjourning the case to next month, he said: “I need a report on this, it’s far too serious.”