Rural region of Northern Ireland still beset by bomb alert road closures five days after alarm first raised
Parts of Fermanagh are still experiencing road closures five days after a security alert began in the area.
On Wednesday November 30, the PSNI said they had Please closed a number of roads following a report of a suspicious object left in the Crom Road area, to the west of Newtownbutler in south Fermanagh.
The Crom Road was closed between its junctions with The Kids Road and Landbrock Road, the Bun Road was closed at its junction with Lehinch Road, and the Drumcru Road at its junction with High Street in Newtownbutler village.
Later that day, police said the suspicious object which sparked the alert had turned out to be “nothing untoward”.
But then the next day, Thursday, December 1, police got a report of a suspicious object left in the Landbrock Road area.
This led to the Crom Road being closed at its junctions with the Landbrock Road and the Galloon Road.
Now, this morning (Sunday November 4) the PSNI said a “suspicious object located in the Landbrock Road area on Thursday is currently being examined”.