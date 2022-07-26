Sam ‘Skelly’ McCrory death: VIDEO – UDA leader claimed to be ‘gay icon’ who craved a world ‘without prejudism’

He made the remarks in a documentary called Danny Dyer’s Deadliest Men, which saw the Cockney actor interview criminals from across the UK.

For the McCrory one, Mr Dyer went to Ayr in Scotland, where McCrory had been exiled by the mainstream UDA after he and his friend Johnny Adair failed in their attempts to seize control of the organisation.

McCrory died this week, apparently after falling down some steps outside his flat.

Sam 'Skelly' McCrory, deceased

He served time in prison on a conspiracy to murder charge, during which time he led the UDA prisoners in the Maze, but he was almost certainly a ‘hands-on’ murderer too, given how prominent he was in Adair’s rogue “C-Company” unit at the height of its power at the turn of the millennium.

He also happened to be homosexual, and in the Danny Dyer show he at one point said: “I’m a gay icon, so I am!”

He then went on to claim: “I just believe in equality for everybody. We should all be able to live in a multicultural society without prejudism [sic]...

“I can live with what I done and I can move on. I hope the rest of the community can move on and the rest of society can move on.”

During the show, made in 2008, the narrator – Danny Dyer – claimed McCrory “had to fight to protect his country”.

The News Letter had reported on other examples of bizarre langauge used in the documentary here: WATCH as Danny Dyer calls Sam ‘Skelly’ McCrory one of the most ‘dedicated soldiers of his generation’