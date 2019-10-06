Sammy Wilson says it is right to back Soldier F

Public support for the Bloody Sunday soldier facing a murder trial has the backing of Sammy Wilson due to an ongoing “propaganda war,” the MP has said.

Speaking at a rally in support of ‘Soldier F’ in Larne of Saturday, the DUP MP for East Antrim said the history of the Troubles must not be rewritten.

A rally in Larne in support of the Clyde Valley Flute Band

The former member of the Parachute Regiment has been charged with two counts of murder in relation to the deaths of James Wray and William McKinney in Londonderry in 1972.

The pair were among 11 people shot dead by soldiers following a Civil Rights march in the city.

Soldier F will also be tried on four counts of attempted murder.

In August this year, the Clyde Valley Flute Band from Larne caused controversy when took part in a parade in Londonderry wearing shirts with Parachute Regiment insignia and the letter ‘F’ on the sleeves.

Hundreds turned out to support the rally in Larne in support of the Clyde Valley Flute Band

Several hundred band members from across Northern Ireland took part in Saturday night’s show of support for the Clyde Valley band.

Addressing the large gathering, Mr Wilson described the parade as part of an ongoing campaign “to ensure the rewriting of the Troubles is not allowed”.

He said: “The message from the people here tonight to the public representatives and to the government in Westminster is you must stop the abuse of the judicial system.

“Stop dragging old men before the courts when they have been cleared because they want to put the blame on security forces.

The MP said those taking part were “proudly” displaying the Soldier F insignia and banners.

“This will be an ongoing campaign until Westminster gives some protection to the police and the army for the role they played during the Troubles,” he added.

Mr Wilson went on to say: “They have a right to do it and are absolutely correct in doing so because they are engaged in a propaganda war that we cannot afford or allow the republicans to win.”

As well as the 13 who died on Bloody Sunday, 15 others were shot and injured.

One of the injured died months later from an inoperable tumour and some consider him to be the 14th fatality.

The soldiers were members of a support company of the 1st Battalion Parachute Regiment.

During the Apprentice Boys event in Londonderry in August, police flanked the Clyde Valley band and a large contingent of PSNI Land Rovers later stopped the band’s bus on its way home. Officers recorded the names of some members before allowing the bus to proceed.

The Parades Commission had deemed the event in Larne on Saturday to be “sensitive,” but it passed off without any incidents.

While the majority of unionist representatives have expressed no concerns over the many public displays of support for Soldier F, Ulster Unionist MLA Doug Beattie has said he would prefer if the ‘support Soldier F’ banners in many towns and villages were removed from interface areas.

In June this year Mr Beattie said he was fully behind people showing their support for the soldier – who has not been convicted of any crime – but said some people were “putting these flags up at interface areas or in areas where they are nothing more than antagonistic”.

However, the Gulf War veteran also said there are “legitimate concerns” over a perceived imbalance in our approach to dealing with the past, and added: “We live in a society which cherishes the principle that you are innocent until proven guilty.”