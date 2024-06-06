Sandys Street, Newry: Public 'asked not to speculate' after sudden deaths of a man and a woman in their 20s days apart
The sudden deaths involved a man and woman, who were both aged in their 20s, in the Sandys Street area of the city.
Police received a report of the man’s death on Sunday evening, 2nd June whilst the second report of the woman’s death was received on Wednesday evening, 5th June.
District Commander for Newry, Mourne and Down, Superintendent Norman Haslett said: “I am aware that the deaths of these two young people will cause concern in the local community.
“A post-mortem has now been completed into the man’s death and we await the results of a toxicology report to help determine the cause of death.
“A post mortem is still to be held to establish the cause of death of the woman – and we would urge people not to speculate at this time.
“I want to take this opportunity to reassure you that we, as a Police Service, will fully investigate the circumstances surrounding this loss of life, and send our sympathies to the families and friends of those involved.”
Sinn Fein Councillor for Newry and Armagh, Geraldine Kearns said: ““Emergency Services have advised they are currently in Sandy Street area of Newry following a sudden death.
"The@PSNINMDown are investigating the circumstances. No further details available at this time
"Our thoughts and prayers are with the family of the deceased”