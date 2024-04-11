Scene of the SAS shooting of three IRA men in Coagh, Co Tyrone in 1991.Photo: Pacemaker

​Mid Ulster DUP MLA Keith Buchanan was speaking after a coroner ruled that the use of lethal force by the SAS was justified against three IRA men in Coagh, Co Tyrone in 1991. Those who died were Peter Ryan, Tony Doris and Lawrence McNally.

Mr Justice Michael Humphreys said he was satisfied the use of force was “reasonable” as the soldiers had an honest belief that it was necessary in order to prevent loss of life.

Speaking outside court, solicitor Padraig O Muirigh, who acts for families of two of the deceased, said that there had been "a very clear cover-up of that shoot-to-kill policy".

However Mr Buchannan said later that "attempts to rewrite history must always be resisted".

He said: “The coroner’s provisional findings remind us that all of those IRA terrorists who entered Coagh that day did so with the express intent to commit murder.

"Whilst there are criticisms of the military operation, the use of lethal force by the soldiers was justified.

"Attempts to rewrite history and deliberately misrepresent the role played by the security forces must always be resisted. Those who eulogise terrorists still cling to the belief that there was 'no alternative' to terrorists holding a family hostage, stealing a car and setting out to murder someone going about their daily life.”

TUV Mid Ulster spokesperson Glenn Moore praised the coroner’s findings.

“I welcome the decision that the killing of three IRA terrorists in Coagh in 1991 by the SAS was justified,” he said.

"The actions of the SAS that day almost certainly saved innocent lives and prevented what would otherwise have been a serious terrorist attack.”

Sinn Fein was invited to comment.

Kenny Donaldson, Director of Services at victims group SEFF said it takes “no glee” in the death of anyone.

“That said, today’s verdict should and must signal a well overdue note of realism and also accountability,” he said.

“Those engaged in systemic terrorism who died whilst involved in an operation to murder others placed themselves in the position where their lives were eliminated to save others.”

Solicitor Padraig O Muirigh, who acted for the families of Peter Ryan and Tony Doris, said while they were disappointed at the finding that the force used was justified, they welcomed criticism of the army operation.

“The clients that I represent have always maintained there was a shoot-to-kill policy operating at this particular time,” he said. “What these findings show is that a kill zone was effectively set up.”

“The planning of the operation was deliberate to avoid an arrest situation, and as the coroner said we had an inevitable outcome.”

He said there was “a very clear cover-up of that shoot-to-kill policy” in that the Army destroyed a crucial video and important documentation and due to what the coroner described as a “woefully inadequate” RUC investigation.