Scam warning

A bank customer in Newtownards has been swindled out of thousands of pounds, prompting a scam warning from police.

Sign up to the daily Crime UK newsletter. All the latest crime news and trials from across the UK. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Belfast News Letter, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

PSNI Chief Inspector for Ards and North Down, Keith Hutchinson, said: “On Tuesday, 5th August we received a report from a member of the public who had been contacted by not one, but two banks where she has business accounts set up.

“Both banks advised that there had been fraudulent activity on the victim’s banking accounts and that a significant amount of money in each had been taken.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“A number of police enquiries were conducted, but as the hacker did not appear to reside in Northern Ireland, the matter has since been referred to Action Fraud for further assessment.

“With criminals using increasingly sophisticated methods to gain access to individuals’ banking details, often through phishing emails, scam phone calls or text messages impersonating legitimate and reputable companies, it’s making it harder for members of the public to spot the truth, in that these people are criminals.

“We will continue to remind the public to never share their banking passwords, PINs, or one-time verification codes to anyone, even if they claim to be from your bank.

"Victims are often contacted unexpectedly and pressured into providing sensitive information or transferring money, so please be on your guard at all times. Protecting your personal banking details is essential.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“The best way to fight scams and not lose money is to Stop. Check. Report. By following these simple rules, you could avoid becoming a victim of this type of crime.” “Stop - Before you transfer money or disclose any personal details to anyone you do not know. Do not feel rushed or pressured by timelines - genuine callers will always give you time to consider your options.

“Check - Check and verify who you are communicating with using a trusted source. Take time to verify callers on another phone line where possible and check images via an image search. If you are in any doubt do not transfer any money or goods.