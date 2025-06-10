'Scenes of disorder in Ballymena are deeply concerning' says TUV MP Jim Allister and 'violence serves no cause'

North Antrim MP Jim Allister has called for an end to disorder in Ballymena after unrest in the area last night.

"The scenes of disorder in Ballymena are deeply concerning,” he said.

Mr Allister said that "violence on our streets is not only wrong” but undermines the “legitimate anger” felt over the alleged sexual assault of a young girl and the “growing local concern about unchecked immigration into the town”.

"The large turnout this evening demonstrates the strength of feeling in the local community—feelings which were, in the main, expressed peacefully,” he said.

A number of missiles were thrown towards police with damage reported to a number of properties. Chief Superintendent Sue Steen said: “We are urging everyone to remain calm and to act responsibly. Violence and disorder will only place people at greater risk. Our priority is to keep the community safe, and I would appeal to everyone to work with us to bring calm to the area as quickly as possible.”

"Sadly, the actions of a small number have cast a shadow over what was, for most, a lawful protest.

"Evidence suggests that individuals from outside the area came with the express purpose of causing disruption”.

Mr Allister said that “the failure of successive authorities to manage integration or address local concerns has left many residents feeling ignored and disrespected”.

“Nevertheless, violence serves no cause. It does not help the young girl or her family, and it distracts from the very real grievances being voiced. It must stop — and be condemned by all.”

