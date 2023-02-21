Schoolboy (15) today in court charged with assault on police, arson and attempted grievous bodily harm with intent
Police in Downpatrick have charged a 15-year-old boy with a number of offences including arson, assault on police and attempted grievous bodily harm with intent.
The boy is due to appear before Newtownards Youth Court today (Tuesday, 21st February).
As is usual procedure, all charges will be reviewed by the Public Prosecution Service.
It is understood the charges relate to a report received on February 19 in the Dromore Street area of Ballynahinch.