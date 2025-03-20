Scottish police and prison authorities are looking into allegations that a Deputy Prison governor was filmed clapping along while revellers sang a pro-IRA song.

Sign up to the daily Crime UK newsletter. All the latest crime news and trials from across the UK. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Belfast News Letter, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Scottish police and prison authorities are looking into allegations that a Deputy Prison governor was filmed clapping along while revellers sang a pro-IRA song.

The video was reportedly filmed in a Scottish pub following last weeknd's old firm game between Celtic and Rangers.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

John Docherty, the deputy governor of Glenochil Prison near Stirling, was allegedly seen clapping his hands in the clip while Celtic supporters sang:“….Tiocfaidh ár lá…. sing Up the RA…. Oooo, ahh, up the RA… Oooo, ahh, up the RA.”

John Docherty is the deputy governor of Glenochil Prison near Stirling in Scotland.

The song, Celtic Symphony, has caused offence to many IRA victims across the island of Ireland as it contains pro-IRA chants.

In 2022 The Football Association of Ireland was fined 20,000 euros by UEFA after the Republic of Ireland women's team used the chant in celebrations after their World Cup play-off win over Scotland.

UEFA described the incident as "a violation of the basic rules of decent conduct".

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Scotsman David McCaughey, whose cousin was murdered by the IRA in Belfast in 1971, was deeply concerned after seeing the video.

His cousin, Dougald McCaughey, 23, was murdered by the IRA with his colleagues John McCaig, 17, and Joseph McCaig, 18. All three were off duty members of the Royal Highland Fusiliers.

Mr McCaughey told the News Letter: "On seeing this video circulating, I was absolutely shocked. It turned my stomach to think someone employed by the Scottish prison service may have been clapping along to a song supporting a terrorist organisation, namely the IRA. This has got to be addressed at the highest level and should be raised in the Scottish parliament.

"A number of families in Scotland lost loved ones during the Troubles in Northern Ireland, my family included. Others were also killed in the IRA bombing at Narrow Water outside Warrenpoint in 1979."

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Speaking about the video, a Police Scotland spokesperson said: "We have received a report and enquiries are ongoing to establish the circumstances."

It is understood that The Scottish Prison Service is also carrying out an investigation.