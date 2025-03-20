Scottish authorities probe IRA chanting as Deputy Prison Governor John Docherty claps hands
Scottish police and prison authorities are looking into allegations that a Deputy Prison governor was filmed clapping along while revellers sang a pro-IRA song.
The video was reportedly filmed in a Scottish pub following last weeknd's old firm game between Celtic and Rangers.
John Docherty, the deputy governor of Glenochil Prison near Stirling, was allegedly seen clapping his hands in the clip while Celtic supporters sang:“….Tiocfaidh ár lá…. sing Up the RA…. Oooo, ahh, up the RA… Oooo, ahh, up the RA.”
The song, Celtic Symphony, has caused offence to many IRA victims across the island of Ireland as it contains pro-IRA chants.
In 2022 The Football Association of Ireland was fined 20,000 euros by UEFA after the Republic of Ireland women's team used the chant in celebrations after their World Cup play-off win over Scotland.
UEFA described the incident as "a violation of the basic rules of decent conduct".
Scotsman David McCaughey, whose cousin was murdered by the IRA in Belfast in 1971, was deeply concerned after seeing the video.
His cousin, Dougald McCaughey, 23, was murdered by the IRA with his colleagues John McCaig, 17, and Joseph McCaig, 18. All three were off duty members of the Royal Highland Fusiliers.
Mr McCaughey told the News Letter: "On seeing this video circulating, I was absolutely shocked. It turned my stomach to think someone employed by the Scottish prison service may have been clapping along to a song supporting a terrorist organisation, namely the IRA. This has got to be addressed at the highest level and should be raised in the Scottish parliament.
"A number of families in Scotland lost loved ones during the Troubles in Northern Ireland, my family included. Others were also killed in the IRA bombing at Narrow Water outside Warrenpoint in 1979."
Speaking about the video, a Police Scotland spokesperson said: "We have received a report and enquiries are ongoing to establish the circumstances."
It is understood that The Scottish Prison Service is also carrying out an investigation.
A spokesperson said: “We do not comment on individuals. We expect the highest standards of behaviour from our staff, and will treat seriously and investigate any complaints made.”