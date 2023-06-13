At a review hearing in the inquest into the death of Sean Brown, coroner Mr Justice Patrick Kinney directed that the delayed proceedings would resume hearing evidence next January and be completed by February.

However, with the process of handing over security force documents around the murder not yet completed, a barrister for the PSNI said he believed the proposed agenda "cannot be met".

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

This led the barrister for the Brown family to describe the situation as "a disgrace".

The widow of murdered GAA official Sean Brown, Bridie Brown (centre) stands with her son and daughter Clare Loughran (left) and Sean (second left) as Niall Murphy, family solicitor from KRW Law, speaks to the media, outside the Royal Courts of Justice in Belfast

Mr Brown, 61, a Gaelic Athletic Association (GAA) official, was abducted and killed by loyalists as he locked the gates at Bellaghy Wolfe Tones Club in May 1997. No-one has been convicted of his murder. The inquest began in March.

The proceedings are taking place against the backdrop of a proposed controversial Government Bill on the legacy of the Northern Ireland Troubles.

An amendment to the draft legislation, introduced by the Government last week, stated that all ongoing legacy inquests, other than those at the point of verdict, will cease on May 1, 2024.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

A number of nationalist politicians, including Sinn Fein vice president Michelle O'Neill and SDLP MLA Matthew O'Toole were at the Royal Courts of Justice in Belfast to support the Brown family during the review hearing.

Counsel for the coroner Joseph Aiken KC told the hearing that it had been planned to hold two days of evidence in the inquest this week.

However, he said this had not been possible due to the size of the witness schedule, pointing out that there were 420 potential witnesses in the case.

He then updated the court on disclosure issues around outstanding sensitive and non-sensitive material about Mr Brown's death from the PSNI and Ministry of Defence.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Mr Aiken then set out a timetable, agreed by the coroner, for when the process of handing over the outstanding material should be completed over the coming months.

Mr Aiken said the full inquest would resume on January 8 2024 for four consecutive weeks of hearing and would conclude by February 2.

PSNI barrister Mark Robinson said that a public immunity interest (PII) process was to be carried out and said it should be "conducted properly".

He told the court that he believed that dates imposed within the agenda "cannot be met".

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Coroner Mr Justice Kinney said: "The fact is this is a matter where we are not at a standing start today looking at this process.

"I can't allow the internal processes, however difficult they are, to dictate the path of this inquest."

He added: "In short, a best endeavour submission today is not sufficient and it will not cut the mustard. There is a timetable which I certainly appreciate is challenging, but it is challenging because so little has been done in the past.

"That has to change. So, the timetable stands."

Barrister for the Brown family Stephen Toal, said the PSNI position was an "insult" to the Brown family.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

He said: "The PSNI and the security forces have had 26 years to collate those documents.