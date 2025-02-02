Searches and an arrest in Omagh in relation to cross-border thefts

The PSNI investigated after information received from An Garda Siochana

​Detectives investigating recent cross-border thefts have made an arrest and carried out searches in Omagh.

​A PSNI statement in the name of a Detective Inspector Winters (no first name given) said: “We were made aware by our colleagues in An Garda Síochána of recent thefts in the Letterkenny area of high-value machinery, scrap metal and other items.

“It’s understood the stolen property was then transported across the border with the intention to sell on.

“As part of our ongoing enquiries into these thefts, we conducted three searches on Wednesday, 29th January within the Omagh area.

“One man, aged in his 40s, was arrested on suspicion of handling stolen goods. He was later released on police bail to allow for further enquiries.

“From these searches a number of suspected stolen items were recovered, as well as a significant amount of cash. Electronic devices were also seized for further forensic examination.

“Our enquiries are ongoing, and we continue to work alongside An Garda Síochána with this investigation.

“Anyone with information that could help our enquiries or who noticed anything suspicious, including being approached by someone with suspected stolen items for resale, is asked to make contact with police on 101, quoting reference numbers 579, 628 and 21 29/01/25.”