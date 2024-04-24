Detectives from Police Service of Northern Ireland’s Organised Crime Unit have seized approximately £240,000 in cash and made two arrests following searches carried out in the Belfast and Sprucefield areas over the past two days

Detective Inspector Sweeney said: “Approximately £200,000 in cash was seized during a search of a property in the west Belfast area today, Wednesday (April 24), as part of an ongoing investigation into organised criminality.

“A 62-year-old woman was arrested on suspicion of possession of criminal property, and remains in police custody at this time, assisting with enquiries.

“Detectives also carried out searches of a number of vehicles and properties in the Sprucefield and Belfast areas yesterday, Tuesday (April 23), and seized approximately £40,000 in cash.

“A 28-year-old man was arrested on suspicion of possession of criminal property.

“He has since been released on bail to allow for further police enquiries.”

Detective Inspector Sweeney added: “Organised crime gangs engage in a wide range of criminality, including drug dealing, extortion and violence.

“These activities cause untold misery to local communities, and the gangs do this for one reason only - for financial gain.

“The Police Service of Northern Ireland’s Organised Crime Unit remains determined to prevent organised crime gangs from continuing to profit from and prey on the vulnerability of others.

"We rely on information from the communities affected to allow us to make such seizures and continue to disrupt organised criminality.

"If you have any information about this type of activity, please contact us on 101.”