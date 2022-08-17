News you can trust since 1737
Searches carried out in Bogside shooting probe

Detectives investigating a report of shots being fired in the vicinity of Meenan Square in the Bogside earlier this week conducted a search in the area this morning, Wednesday, 17th August.

By Gemma Murray
Wednesday, 17th August 2022, 2:06 pm
Updated Wednesday, 17th August 2022, 2:09 pm
Bogside area of Londonderry
Shortly before 11.20pm on Monday night, 15th August, police received a report of shots being fired in the area where the bonfire was.

Chief Inspector Michael O'Loan said: “As part of our investigation, a search was carried out in the area this morning. A number of items were seized which are now subject to forensic examination.

"This incident is reported to have occurred at around the time the bonfire in Meenan Square had been lit when we know there was a large number of people in the vicinity – an act that would be beyond reckless when so many people were present.

“We’re urging anyone with information, or captured footage, which may assist our investigation to call us 101, quoting reference number 2217 of 15/08/22.”

Alternatively, you can submit a report online using our non-emergency reporting form via http://www.psni.police.uk/makeareport/ You can also call Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111 or online at http://crimestoppers-uk.org/