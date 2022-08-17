Searches carried out in Bogside shooting probe

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Bogside area of Londonderry

Shortly before 11.20pm on Monday night, 15th August, police received a report of shots being fired in the area where the bonfire was.

Chief Inspector Michael O'Loan said: “As part of our investigation, a search was carried out in the area this morning. A number of items were seized which are now subject to forensic examination.

"This incident is reported to have occurred at around the time the bonfire in Meenan Square had been lit when we know there was a large number of people in the vicinity – an act that would be beyond reckless when so many people were present.

“We’re urging anyone with information, or captured footage, which may assist our investigation to call us 101, quoting reference number 2217 of 15/08/22.”

