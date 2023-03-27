News you can trust since 1737
Second arrest in drug seizure investigation

A 31 year old has been charged with possessing criminal property, possession of a Class A Controlled Drug, possession of a Class A Controlled Drug with intent to supply, possession of a Class C Controlled Drug and possession of a Class C Controlled drug with intent to supply.

By Johnny McNabb
Published 27th Mar 2023, 15:24 BST- 1 min read

He is due to appear at Belfast Magistrates Court on Tuesday 28th March. As is normal procedure, all charges will be reviewed by the Public Prosecution Service.

The charges are in relation to the seizure of Class A drugs with an estimated value in excess of £100,000 and £30,000 in cash in east Belfast by detectives from the Paramilitary Crime Task Force last Saturday.

A search of the vehicle revealed the significant sum of cash, a quantity of white powder and prescription medication concealed in a specialist hide

Detectives from the Paramilitary Crime Task Force have seized class A drugs with an estimated value in excess of £100,000 and £30,000 in cash in east Belfast.
This is the second man charged in relation to this investigation, with a 36 year old was charged to appear at Belfast Magistrates Court today with similar drugs offences.