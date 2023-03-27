Second arrest in drug seizure investigation
A 31 year old has been charged with possessing criminal property, possession of a Class A Controlled Drug, possession of a Class A Controlled Drug with intent to supply, possession of a Class C Controlled Drug and possession of a Class C Controlled drug with intent to supply.
He is due to appear at Belfast Magistrates Court on Tuesday 28th March. As is normal procedure, all charges will be reviewed by the Public Prosecution Service.
The charges are in relation to the seizure of Class A drugs with an estimated value in excess of £100,000 and £30,000 in cash in east Belfast by detectives from the Paramilitary Crime Task Force last Saturday.
A search of the vehicle revealed the significant sum of cash, a quantity of white powder and prescription medication concealed in a specialist hide
This is the second man charged in relation to this investigation, with a 36 year old was charged to appear at Belfast Magistrates Court today with similar drugs offences.