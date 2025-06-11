Second attack in a week on 5G masts in west Belfast - PSNI have urged against the “dangerous and reckless” act

5G mast

A second 5G mast tower has been attacked in one week in west Belfast.

Police have said a 5G mast in the Stewartstown Road area was set alight deliberately shortly before 12.30am on Wednesday.

It comes after a 5G mast in the Springbank Industrial estate in Dunmurry was burned on Saturday.

Police have urged against the “dangerous and reckless” acts.

“We attended this alongside colleagues from Northern Ireland Fire and Rescue Service who worked to extinguish the blaze of a 5G mast tower which had been set alight deliberately,” a police spokesperson said.

“This is just one of a number of 5G masts that have been set on fire in recent months and we have attended two fires in less than a week to masts in the same area.

“I cannot stress enough how dangerous it is lighting fire to electrical equipment. Anyone setting an illegal fire is acting extremely recklessly and putting not only themselves, but also members of the public, at risk.

“The damage caused costs the mast-owners a substantial amount of money to correct, and affects the mobile phone service of the local community.”

They added: “We continue to engage with local representatives and the mast-owners around the issue.