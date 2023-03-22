He was the second person to be arrested by police investigating a report of animal cruelty involving a dog in Londonderry.

Police also conducted a search of an address.

He was arrested yesterday (March 21) on suspicion of Causing Unnecessary Suffering to Animals.

The injured dog

The arrest follows a report of a dog that was found injured and partially buried in Ballyarnett Country Park on Wednesday 15th March.

A 29-year-old man charged with offences in relation to this matter appeared at a special sitting of Dungannon Magistrates Court on Saturday 18th March.

