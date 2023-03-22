Second man arrested by police investigating dog beaten and partially buried in Country Park has been released on bail
A 23-year-old man arrested by police investigating a report of a dog that was found injured and partially buried in Ballyarnett Country Park on March 15 in Londonderry, has been released on police bail to allow police to conduct further enquiries.
He was the second person to be arrested by police investigating a report of animal cruelty involving a dog in Londonderry.
Police also conducted a search of an address.
He was arrested yesterday (March 21) on suspicion of Causing Unnecessary Suffering to Animals.
The arrest follows a report of a dog that was found injured and partially buried in Ballyarnett Country Park on Wednesday 15th March.
A 29-year-old man charged with offences in relation to this matter appeared at a special sitting of Dungannon Magistrates Court on Saturday 18th March.
The dog which was beaten with a kerb stone and buried alive in Londonderry had to be put down.