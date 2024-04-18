Rathfriland Road Banbridge

PSNI detectives were investigating the shooting of another man aged in his 40s in a car park on Rathfriland Road in the Banbridge area.

Police said the victim was shot in the abdomen by a masked man.

He was in hospital in a critical but stable condition on Thursday.

He was shot shortly after 8pm on Friday, April 12. PSNI said a person then left the scene in a silver Citroen vehicle heading southbound on the A1 dual carriageway.

Police said they searched two properties in Mullaghbawn and Banbridge on Wednesday during their investigation and arrested a 39-year-old man.

A number of items were taken from the properties for examination, police added.

The 39-year-old was later released on bail pending further enquiries.

Police had last week arrested a 46-year-old man in relation to the investigation and he was also later released on bail pending further enquiries.

A silver Peugeot vehicle was found burnt out a short time later in the Drone Hill Road area of Corbet.

Police said they believed such a vehicle was used by the suspect to flee the scene.

Anyone with any information is asked to contact police on 101 quoting reference number 1683 12/04/24.