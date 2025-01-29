Second youngest victim of Omagh bomb ‘was due to be flower girl’

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

The second youngest victim of the Omagh bomb had been due to be a flower girl at her uncle's wedding when she was killed in the blast.

Sign up to the daily Crime UK newsletter. All the latest crime news and trials from across the UK. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Belfast News Letter, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Breda Devine , who was 20 months old, had been with her mother on a shopping trip to the centre of the Co Tyrone town on the afternoon of August 15 1998 when the Real IRA bomb exploded killing 29 people.

She was remembered during the second day of commemorative hearings at the Omagh Bombing Inquiry at the Strule Arts Centre in the town.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

In a statement from her family read to the inquiry, it was recalled that the toddler from Donemana had been born three months prematurely, had "clung to life in hospital, and had grown to be a healthy little girl".

Inquiry chair Lord Turnbull said the inquiry will hear more about Breda in due course

She had been due to be the flower girl at the wedding of her uncle and his fiancee the following weekend.

"The reason the family were in Omagh town centre was for Breda's mother to buy a wedding present for Breda's uncle and some shoes for Breda to wear at the wedding," the statement read.

"Breda was the second youngest victim of the bomb and her funeral took place at St Mary's Church , Aughnabrack. She was given a guard of honour by the GAA team her family were a part of."