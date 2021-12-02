Northern Ireland Secretary Brandon Lewis arriving in Downing Street, London, to attend a Cabinet meeting ahead of Chancellor Rishi Sunak delivering his Budget to the House of Commons. Picture date: Wednesday October 27, 2021. PA Photo. See PA story POLITICS Budget. Photo credit should read: Victoria Jones/PA Wire

SDLP leader Colum Eastwood MP said that no amount of time will undo the opposition to the proposals from every political party in Northern Ireland.

In July, the Northern Ireland Secretary announced plans for a statute of limitations which would end all prosecutions for Troubles incidents up to April 1998 and would apply to military veterans as well as ex-paramilitaries.

Mr Lewis said today: “I’m already passed the autumn. I think the latest I’ve heard autumn described once was the autumn statement of December 4 one year. So, I think we’ve already missed that.

“The reality is, I think, it’s important to put the time in to try and find a way forward that can help Northern Ireland move forward.

“If that takes a bit more time, then that’s something we’ve been prepared to do, hence why we didn’t deal with this earlier in the year and we were focused on trying to do something in the autumn, but we will do everything we can to try and find a way forward that works together.”

Foyle MP Mr Eastwood said: “Brandon Lewis and the British Government just don’t get it. No amount of time will change the fundamental and principled opposition to the proposal for an amnesty for troubles related crimes.

He said the British Government’s approach has been rejected by all of NI’s political parties and by the Irish Government.

“A unilateral move on an issue as sensitive as this, in the face of united opposition would represent an outrageous overreach,” he said.

“I take exception to Brandon Lewis’ comment that this is about ‘delivery for the people’.

“The only people that this government seems to be interested in is former soldiers being investigated for the most serious crimes committed against people in our communities. This is about denying the truth, shutting down justice and avoiding accountability.

“If the Secretary of State is genuinely interested in seeking agreement, he need only return to the Stormont House Agreement. Signed by the British Government and commanding the support of a majority of parties. This government’s departure from that text, and its obligations, tells you all you need to know about their interest in consensus.”

Meanwhile Ulster Unionist Peer Lord Empey has demanded a clarification from the Republic’s Foreign Minister Simon Coveney regarding remarks made by former Justice Minister Michael McDowell about Dublin operating a unilateral amnesty for the IRA.

It relates to comments made in an opinion column in the Irish Times on October 20 by Michael McDowell.

Lord Empey said: “Coming from a former Irish Justice Minister this is extremely concerning, especially in light of the Government’s current legacy proposals with regard to a Statute of Limitations and what would effectively be a general amnesty.”

