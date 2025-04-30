Sectarian attack on Londonderry monument Walker's Plinth condemned: Culprits nothing to offer but division and fear, says DUP man

Walker's Plinth, at Royal Bastion overlooking the north-west of Londonderry, provides a unique viewpoint above the city walls.

A sectarian attack on an important Londonderry monument has been condemned, a DUP man saying the perpetrators “offer nothing but division and fear”.

The incident is part of a wave of violence that started at the weekend, including a gang assaulting youths, an attack on a bus, bricks thrown at police, assaults and damage to murals. Police believe the sectarian attacks are linked.

The latest outrage saw a paint-bomb attack on Walker’s Plinth, an historic monument on the walls of the city commemorating the Siege of Derry in 1689 – one of the major events in the war between King William III and the ousted James II.

The plinth is all that’s left of a statue of the governor of Derry during the siege, George Walker, after an IRA bomb attack in 1973 heavily damaged the monument.

DUP MLA Gary Middleton has condemned the sectarian vandalism, describing it as a deliberate attempt to sow division in the community while calling on Londonderry to stand united against hate. Mr Middleton said: “I am disgusted that once again Walker’s Plinth has been targeted.

"The intolerance shown by those behind this attack is in stark contrast to the work carried out by the Siege Museum and the many visitors who come here to view the Plinth and the City Walls.

"Such actions offer nothing to the wider community but division and fear. I urge calm and anyone with information to assist the PSNI in bringing those responsible to justice.

"We must not allow those who seek to divide us to succeed. Our city stands united against hate.”

The PSNI said the attack on Walker’s Plinth, which likely occurred between 6.20pm and 6.40pm on Tuesday evening (29th), is being investigated as a sectarian hate crime.

“A number of individuals are believed to have been involved,” said a spokesman.