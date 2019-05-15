Sectarian graffiti painted in Glengormley

Sectarian graffiti daubed in the Ballyclare Road area of Glengormley sometime overnight has now been removed.

The letters ‘KAH’ and ‘GGRY’, believed to mean Glengormley Republican Youth, were sprayed on the entrance wall to the mainly unionist Queens Park estate.

Similar slogans were painted on a nearby bus shelter on Monday.

Condemning those behind the vandalism, DUP Ald Phillip Brett said: “This was a disgraceful sectarian indictment, clearly aimed at intimidating the residents of Queens Park.

“Such behaviour is not reflective of Glengormley, where people happily live in a shared community. Those responsible represent no one in Glengormley.

“I’m grateful for council staff responding so quickly to my request to have it removed.”

A spokesperson for Antrim and Newtownabbey Borough Council said: “Council became aware of the graffiti this morning and instructed a contractor to remove the graffiti from the entrance sign and adjacent bus shelter. This work is now complete.”