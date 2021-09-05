Sectarian incidents at youth football match being investigated

PSNI

Cllr Dale Pankhurst said the incident took place on Friday evening at the end of a game between Ballysillan Swifts and St Patrick’s FC.

“This sectarian attack is just the latest in a long line of incidents at Girdwood,” he said.

“A large group of nationalist youths arrived on site and began hurling abuse at young Protestant players, using obscene language. The match had to be abandoned due to fears for the players’ safety.

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

“As the parents and players were leaving the pitch, they were called “Orange b***ds” before being attacked with bottles as they left.”

Cllr Pankhurst added: “This sectarian attack highlights how Girdwood continues to be used as a site for attacks on both Protestants using the site and against local unionist areas such as Lower Oldpark.

“The site is also poorly secured and requires fencing and gates on all four sides. At the moment, the Antrim Road entrance has no gate thereby facilitating both the entry and the escape of these youths once they have committed an offence.

“This gap in security is unacceptable and must change given the health and safety implications for those using the site.

“I would also call on political representatives from the nationalist community to condemn this attack. It is disgraceful that a site designed for shared usage is continually undermined in this way.

“I would also appeal to anyone with any information to bring it forward to the police.

“I will be asking Council officers to urgently review CCTV footage with a view to identifying those responsible.”

A PSNI spokesman said: “Police received a report of incidents at a football match in north Belfast on Friday evening (September 3rd).

“Just before 9pm on Friday evening, police received a report that a man was struck in the face with an object thrown at him following the game on Friday at the Girdwood Community Centre in north Belfast.

“The victim suffered cuts to his face as a result of the incident.

“Police also received further reports that a number of people had been subjected to sectarian abuse during the game.”

The spokesman added: “Investigations are ongoing into these incidents which are being treated as hate crimes.

“Anyone who witnessed the incident is asked to contact police on 101 and quote reference number 1694 of 03/09/21.