Security alert in north Belfast declared elaborate hoax by police

Inspector McBride said: “Police received a report of a suspicious object located in the area.

“Officers attended and the object, which has been declared as an elaborate hoax, has been taken away for further forensic examination.

“A number of homes were evacuated during the public safety operation, with residents affected now returning to their homes. All roads have now reopened following the incident. We would like to thank the local community for their cooperation and assistance.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Security alert in the Cedar Avenue area of north Belfast following the discovery of a suspicious object. Photo by Jonathan Porter // Press Eye

“Enquiries are continuing and we would appeal to anyone with any information in relation to this incident is asked to contact police on 101, quoting reference number 316 19/07/22.”

You can submit a report online using the non-emergency reporting form via http://www.psni.police.uk/makeareport/