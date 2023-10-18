News you can trust since 1737
BREAKING
Murder suspect held by counter terrorism police
UK inflation remains stagnant at 6.7% despite hopes for another dip
Drone pilots warned not to disrupt emergency helicopters
Bus crashes into shop in Manchester
Tory MP 'should be suspended over bullying and sexual misconduct'
MG motors to £1 billion UK sales as EVs boom

Security alert in Omagh was 'deliberate hoax designed to cause disruption and distress to local people'

The security alert on the Gorticashel Road in Gortin, Omagh has ended.
By Gemma Murray
Published 17th Oct 2023, 07:33 BST
Updated 18th Oct 2023, 09:01 BST
Watch more of our videos on Shots!
and live on Freeview channel 276
Visit Shots! now

Cordons have been lifted and residents who had to leave their homes were able to return.

District Commander Superintendent Robert McGowan yesterday said: “This alert began late last night after information was received that a device had been left in the area.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

"In order to ensure the safety of those living locally, it was necessary to evacuate a number of houses as a precaution.

Most Popular

"Following a thorough search lasting a number of hours, and additional police enquiries, we believe the information given to police was false and was a deliberate hoax designed to cause disruption and distress to local people.

"Those responsible for this alert need to take a good look at their motivations and what it is they hope to achieve by forcing members of the community from their homes in the middle of the night.

"Our investigation into this alert will continue and anyone who can provide information can do so by calling 101, online via www.psni.police.uk/makeareport

Crimestoppers can also be contacted anonymously on 0800 555 111 or at www.crimestoppers-uk.org