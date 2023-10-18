Security alert in Omagh was 'deliberate hoax designed to cause disruption and distress to local people'
Cordons have been lifted and residents who had to leave their homes were able to return.
District Commander Superintendent Robert McGowan yesterday said: “This alert began late last night after information was received that a device had been left in the area.
"In order to ensure the safety of those living locally, it was necessary to evacuate a number of houses as a precaution.
"Following a thorough search lasting a number of hours, and additional police enquiries, we believe the information given to police was false and was a deliberate hoax designed to cause disruption and distress to local people.
"Those responsible for this alert need to take a good look at their motivations and what it is they hope to achieve by forcing members of the community from their homes in the middle of the night.
"Our investigation into this alert will continue and anyone who can provide information can do so by calling 101, online via www.psni.police.uk/makeareport
Crimestoppers can also be contacted anonymously on 0800 555 111 or at www.crimestoppers-uk.org”