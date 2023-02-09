In a statement PSNI Inspector Burns said: “Shortly before 7.10pm on Wednesday (8th February) it was reported that a suspicious object was located outside a property in the area.

"Officers attended and the object, which was declared as an elaborate hoax, was taken away for further forensic examinations.

"A number of homes were evacuated during the public safety operation, with residents returning to their homes.

"Police would like to thank the local community for their assistance.”

He added that during the operation “it was reported that an officer was assaulted during the incident”.

"The officer, who was taken to hospital for his injury, was bitten on his left leg.

“A man in his 60s was arrested and remains in police custody at this time.

Ambulance

“Enquiries are continuing and we would appeal to anyone with any information in relation to this incident is asked to contact police on 101, quoting reference number 1829 08/02/23. You can submit a report online using the non-emergency reporting form via http://www.psni.police.uk/makeareport/.”

Police at the scene of a security alert at Glentaise Park in Portrush. A suspicious device has been found in the area. Pic Steven McAuley/McAuley Multimedia