Security alert now over - after 12 hours

Police have confirmed that a security alert at the Beechwood Avenue area of Londonderry is over.

Inspector Spence said: “At around 8.25pm yesterday evening (Monday 14th October) , it was reported to police that a suspicious object was located in an alleyway in the area.

"The area was then cordoned off, roads were closed and nearby residents were evacuated from their homes.

“ATO attended the scene and an object, described as an elaborate hoax has been taken away for further forensic examination. Roads re-opened and residents returned to their homes shortly after 3am.

“One man aged 41 years old was arrested in relation to the incident. He remains in police custody at this time following being detained under the Terrorism Act.

“The alert caused considerable disruption to local residents and I would like to thank anyone affected for their patience whilst we worked to ensure their safety.

“Enquiries are continuing to establish the circumstances surrounding this incident and police would appeal to anyone who witnessed anything suspicious in the area to contact them on 101, quoting reference number 1822 14/10/19. Alternatively, information can also be provided to the independent charity Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111 which is 100% anonymous and gives people the power to speak up and stop crime.”