Security alert object 'non-suspicious' - P.S.N.I. reopen road

The object at the centre of a security alert in Northern Ireland on Thursday morning has been declared "non-suspicious" by the P.S.N.I.

"On examination the object found on the Springfield Road has been declared as non-suspicious," said a P.S.N.I. spokesperson.

The object has been declared as "non-suspicious".

"The Springfield Road has been re-opened."

The alarm was raised on Thursday morning after someone discovered what police described as a "suspicious object".

The Springfield Road was closed from its junctions with Pollard Street and Lanark Way.

The road has now reopened.