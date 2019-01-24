Security alert object 'non-suspicious' - P.S.N.I. reopen road

The object at the centre of a security alert in Northern Ireland on Thursday morning has been declared "non-suspicious" by the P.S.N.I.
"On examination the object found on the Springfield Road has been declared as non-suspicious," said a P.S.N.I. spokesperson.
"The Springfield Road has been re-opened."
The alarm was raised on Thursday morning after someone discovered what police described as a "suspicious object".
The Springfield Road was closed from its junctions with Pollard Street and Lanark Way.
The road has now reopened.