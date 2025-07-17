Security alert ongoing in the Gulf Road area of Killaloo after the discovery of a suspicious object
Police are in attendance at a security alert in the Gulf Road area of Killaloo following the discovery of a suspicious object at around 11.20am this morning, Thursday 17 July.
Gulf Road is closed at its junction with the A6, while a small number of homes have been evacuated.
An update will follow in due course.
Killaloo is a small village and townland in Co Londonderry and is located about six miles southeast of Londonderry.