Security alert ongoing in the Gulf Road area of Killaloo after the discovery of a suspicious object

By Gemma Murray
Published 17th Jul 2025, 14:17 BST
Updated 17th Jul 2025, 14:58 BST
Police are in attendance at a security alert in the Gulf Road area of Killaloo following the discovery of a suspicious object at around 11.20am this morning, Thursday 17 July.

Gulf Road is closed at its junction with the A6, while a small number of homes have been evacuated.

An update will follow in due course.

Killaloo is a small village and townland in Co Londonderry and is located about six miles southeast of Londonderry.

