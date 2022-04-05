Security alert ongoing this morning after suspicious object discovered yesterday
A security alert in the Waterside area of Londonderry continues this morning following the report of a suspicious object in the area yesterday evening.
By Gemma Murray
Tuesday, 5th April 2022, 8:39 am
Updated
Tuesday, 5th April 2022, 8:42 am
A PSNI spokesman said that the 'Corrody Road remains closed between its junctions with Strabane Old Road and Kittybane Road'.
They added that diversions are in place and are expected to remain in place for several hours.
The spokesman added that updates will follow.