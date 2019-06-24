Security alert: Roads closed and drivers advised to avoid the area

A number of roads near Dunmurry area have been closed to traffic following the discovery of a suspicious object in the Old Colin area.

Police have been tasked to the security alert, several roads have been shut and drivers are being urged to seek alternative routes.

"There's a security alert in Old Colin in Dunmurry following the discovery of a suspicious object," a PSNI spokesperson said.



"The following roads are currently closed to the Michael Ferguson roundabout - Pantridge Road, the Stewartstown Road in both directions and Upper Dunmurry Lane.

"Motorists and members of the public should avoid the area."

There are no further details at this time.