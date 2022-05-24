Security ends after 'viable device taken away for examination

A security alert which started last night in the Ballymoyer Road area of Whitecross in south Armagh has ended.

By Gemma Murray
Tuesday, 24th May 2022, 7:52 am

Police and Ammunition Technical Officers attended the scene following the discovery of a suspicious object - which has now been declared as a viable device.

It has been taken away for further examination.

The road has now reopened.

Army Technical Officers at the scene of a viable device

Police are appealing to anyone with information, or who witnessed anything suspicious, to contact them on 101 quoting reference number 1701 of 23/05/22.

Information can also be provided to Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111 or online at www.crimestoppers-uk.org.