Security ends after 'viable device taken away for examination

Police and Ammunition Technical Officers attended the scene following the discovery of a suspicious object - which has now been declared as a viable device.
It has been taken away for further examination.
The road has now reopened.
Police are appealing to anyone with information, or who witnessed anything suspicious, to contact them on 101 quoting reference number 1701 of 23/05/22.
Information can also be provided to Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111 or online at www.crimestoppers-uk.org.