Security ends after 'viable device taken away for examination

Police and Ammunition Technical Officers attended the scene following the discovery of a suspicious object - which has now been declared as a viable device.

It has been taken away for further examination.

The road has now reopened.

Army Technical Officers at the scene of a viable device

Police are appealing to anyone with information, or who witnessed anything suspicious, to contact them on 101 quoting reference number 1701 of 23/05/22.