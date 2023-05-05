Security operation that forced evacuation of primary school ends with nothing untoward found

Superintendent Clive Beatty said: "The security alert in the Richill Park area of the Waterside in Derry/Londonderry is over. Nothing untoward was found during a search of the area."Both Richill Park and the local primary school have re-opened."Thank you to everyone impacted as we conducted our enquiries and worked to ensure the safety of the area."

In an earlier statement just after midday, Superintendent Beatty said: "There is a security alert in the Richill Park area of the Waterside in Derry/Londonderry.

“Officers are in attendance and cordons are in place. Richill Park is closed as officers carry out enquiries.

"The local primary school has been evacuated with plans in place to move pupils and staff to safety.

"Thank you to the public, and all those affected, for your patience as we carry out this public safety operation. We will update you in due course."

DUP Foyle MLA Gary Middleton described those responsible for the alert as “reckless”. Mr Middleton tweeted: “There is an ongoing security alert at Lisnagelvin. Lisnagelvin Primary School is currently evacuated and pupils are being taken to Kilfennan Presbyterian Church. I am in contact with the PSNI.

"This is disgraceful disruption to children as they marked their Coronation celebrations. Both Lisnagelvin Primary school and Nursery have been evacuated due to the security alert.