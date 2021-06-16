Senior judges finish hearing arguments over historic investigations

Francis McGuigan

Seven judges based in London yesterday finished hearing arguments relating to proposed police investigations into the killing of a Catholic woman in 1972 and the treatment of 12 people, known as the “hooded men”, detained in 1971.

Lord Hodge, Lord Lloyd-Jones, Lord Kitchin, Lord Sales, Lord Hamblen, Lord Leggatt, and Lord Burrows were asked to consider issues relating to the shooting of 24-year-old Jean Smyth in Belfast and the detention of the “hooded men”, following rulings by judges in Northern Ireland.

The seven judges, who oversaw a remote hearing which lasted three days, said they would deliver a ruling on a date to be fixed.

A barrister representing Mrs Smyth’s sister, Margaret McQuillan, and Francis McGuigan, one of the “hooded men”, told judges that the cases were of the “utmost seriousness”.

Hugh Southey QC said, in a written case outline, that one case concerned the fatal shooting of an “unarmed young mother”, in circumstances “implicating British Army personnel”.

He said the other concerned “state-sanctioned torture and/or inhuman and degrading treatment”.

Barrister Tony McGleenan QC, who represented the PSNI, told judges that the force did not lack the independence to investigate.