Separate shooting incidents condemned by local councillors as 'barbaric'

Police said a man aged in his 20s was shot three times in the legs in west Belfast shortly after 9pm on Wednesday evening, while a man was shot in the leg in the Newtownards area just after 9.30pm.

The Belfast attack took place in the Divismore Crescent area. The man in Newtownards was attacked at Upper Movilla Street.

Former mayor of Ards, Councillor Philip Smith, said: “Two brutal shootings last night. No justification for this barbarism. No excuse for guns on our streets.”

Sign up to the daily Crime UK newsletter. All the latest crime news and trials from across the UK.

The UUP representative added: “But as a society we are so immune it is only a minor news story."Condemning those behind the Belfast incident, SDLP councillor Paul Doherty said: “This was a barbaric incident where a man has been shot three times and left with potentially serious injuries.

"It’s disgraceful that these type of attacks continue to happen in our area, bringing a bad name to our community and casting a dark shadow over the people who live here."He added: “The people carrying out these attacks do not have the support of the local community and I would urge anyone with any information to come forward to police. We need to see the thugs behind this attack brought to justice and this dangerous weapon seized before somebody else is seriously hurt or killed.”Anyone with any information in relation to the Newtownards incident is asked to ring 101 quoting reference number 1930 27/09/23.