Serious road traffic collision closes Co Antrim road this afternoon - motorists asked to take another route
Road users are advised the Carnlough Road, Broughshane is closed following a serious road traffic collision this afternoon.
Watch more of our videos on Shots!Visit Shots! now
and live on Freeview channel 276
and live on Freeview channel 276
A statement from the PSNI says there are diversions in place at the junctions with the Tullymore Road and Ballylig Road.
Motorists are asked to seen seek alternate routes for your journey.