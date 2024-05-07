Serious road traffic collision closes Co Antrim road this afternoon - motorists asked to take another route

Road users are advised the Carnlough Road, Broughshane is closed following a serious road traffic collision this afternoon.
By Gemma Murray
Published 7th May 2024, 16:11 BST
A statement from the PSNI says there are diversions in place at the junctions with the Tullymore Road and Ballylig Road.

Motorists are asked to seen seek alternate routes for your journey.