The incident occurred at around 11.30pm.

Detectives are appealing for information following the report of the serious sexual assault at a carpark adjacent to licensed premises in the Hillhead Road area of Toomebridge on July 4.

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

It was reported that at around 11.30pm on Sunday night, a woman, who was in the licensed premises was followed by an unknown male outside where he sexually assaulted her.

An investigation is now underway and anyone with information about this incident or who may be able to help with the investigation, is asked to call detectives in Ballymoney on the non-emergency number 101 quoting reference number 2285 04/07/21, or submit a report online using the non-emergency reporting form via http://www.psni.police.uk/makeareport/.