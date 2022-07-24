Setting the record straight: New book shines a light on history of policing in Northern Ireland from 1922 to 2001

Authors Roy Black (left) and Professor Stephen White at the launch of 'Marking the Sacrifices and Honouring the Achievements of the Royal Ulster Constabulary GC’ at Newforge

Entitled ‘Marking the Sacrifices and Honouring the Achievements of the Royal Ulster Constabulary GC’, the book focuses mainly on the early years of the RUC, which replaced the disbanded Royal Irish Constabulary, and the period from the Belfast/Good Friday Agreement in 1998 to the creation of the PSNI in 2001.

Co-author Professor Stephen White OBE believes the book “will help people gain a deeper insight into the service and courage” of the men and women who came forward to join the RUC.

Prof White is a chair of the RUC GC Foundation and a former assistant chief constable.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

An instruction class on 'vehicle registration' at Newtownards Camp in the late 1920s or early 1930s. Photo courtesy of the Police Museum in Belfast

The book was also written by Roy Black, a trustee of the Police Historical Society (NI), and Hugh Forrester, curator of the Police Museum in Belfast.

It has been launched to coincide with the centenary of policing in Northern Ireland.

The book is packed with stories of individual officers of note and numerous rarely-seen images of policing through the decades.

As two of the authors enjoyed lengthy careers in the RUC GC, it is perhaps no surprise they have described the project as a “labour of love”.

The comprehensive publication contains a wealth of information that will be of interest to students, researchers and genealogists, and has been described as the authoritative ‘book of record’ for the force.

It also conveys a strong message that the selfless actions of all who served in the RUC, often at great cost, should be respectfully remembered and their service commemorated.

The transition from the RUC to the Police Service of Northern Ireland in 2001, and what the authors have described as “the negative myth-making by opponents of the RUC” is addressed in some detail.

Mr Black said: “This book is a tribute to the ordinary men and women who had the privilege to wear the green uniform – a uniform which inspired them daily to perform acts of great courage and suffer privations in the course of their duty, far and beyond that expected in any normal society.

“Their memory must not be permitted to be sullied by political propaganda, exploited for expediency by opportunists – political or otherwise – or ignored and forgotten as were their forefathers in the RIC.”

In his foreword in the book, Prof White says: “The RUC’s story is in my opinion, one of dedication, service, bravery and professionalism and as so aptly illustrated in this book, about ordinary men and women performing extraordinary actions – often above and beyond the call of duty.”

The authors go to great lengths to set the record straight on a number of historical points.

One is referred to as the “disbandment myth” which quickly gained traction after the formation of the PSNI in November 2001.

“The re-naming and rebadging of the police in Northern Ireland have, in some quarters, been mis-characterised as disbandment. Nothing could the further from the truth,” the book states.

“The disbandment of the RUC did not happen – the workforce remained in situ and continued to perform its duty.

“The organisation was not broken up; it continued and was incorporated into the PSNI. Doing so avoided the loss of decades of expertise.

“From November 4, 2001, RUC officers continued to serve in their own country and abroad (albeit in an amended uniform and with a new force crest and cap badge).

“Their positive influences on policing and police developments continued to extend around the world, during their service and , in many cases, after service.”

The book does however convey the deep sense of hurt felt by the wider police family at the Patten-recommended rebranding proposals and removal of the ‘Royal’ prefix from the force name.

“For many serving and retired officers and, more critically, for the relatives of the hundreds of officers murdered and maimed this was seen as a gross insult – dishonouring those officers who had been murdered while serving in the RUC and disrespecting their loved one.”

It goes on to say the rebranding “delivered a gross disservice to the courageous and dedicated way that policing had been carried out by... a proud and dutiful organisation.”

The book also highlights in great detail the demand for RUC GC policing expertise all over the world.

“During their careers, many RUC men and women contributed to the development of modern, democratic, effective policing and the rule of law on the international scene.

“A large number of them, like the author (Prof Stephen White), continued to do so for decades afterwards.

“The irony is that RUC officers, and former RUC officers, were and are much more valued and appreciated outside Northern Ireland than by sections of their own community.”

> The book retails at £20 and, at the moment, can be purchased from the RUC GC Foundation office at PSNI HQ, telephone 02890700116.

STATISTICS:

302 RUC officers killed in terrorist attacks between 1969 and 1998.

8,000 officers injured with 300 of those severly disabled.

There have been 300 individual gallantry awards and 712 sovereign’s awards for distinguished service.

1,183 RUC families forced to move home under threat.

60+ officers commited suicide while in service.

SOUTH ARMAGH MEMORIAL ROW:

Writing in the News Letter in November 2021, Prof Stephen White responded to news that police stations in south Armagh will relocate memorials to murdered police officers away from public view.

He said: “It took courage to be a member of the RUC and bereaved families, at the very least, deserve consideration and compassion.

“If it provides some comfort, to know that their loved ones are remembered by colleagues, surely, we can facilitate that.

“In my discussions with RUC widows, some of whom call their group ‘Forgotten Families’, there is a palpable sense of continuing hurt and injustice. This was expressed to me most strongly only a few weeks ago when we discussed legacy proposals such as the ending of all investigations into past murders.

“As one lady put it: ‘We shouldn’t be wiped under the carpet. Our husbands were innocent and had the courage to put on a uniform and go out to serve the people of Northern Ireland’.