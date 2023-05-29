News you can trust since 1737
Seven men remanded in custody charged with murder bid on senior detective

Seven men have been remanded in custody after appearing before a court charged with the attempted murder of a senior PSNI detective.
By David Young, PA
Published 29th May 2023, 12:42 BST- 1 min read
PSNI Detective Chief Inspector John Caldwell as seven men will appear in court on Monday charged with the attempted murder of Mr Caldwell. Mr Caldwell was shot several times outside a sports complex in Omagh, Co Tyrone, in February, after coaching a youth football match and was with his young son at the time of the attack.PSNI Detective Chief Inspector John Caldwell as seven men will appear in court on Monday charged with the attempted murder of Mr Caldwell. Mr Caldwell was shot several times outside a sports complex in Omagh, Co Tyrone, in February, after coaching a youth football match and was with his young son at the time of the attack.
PSNI Detective Chief Inspector John Caldwell as seven men will appear in court on Monday charged with the attempted murder of Mr Caldwell. Mr Caldwell was shot several times outside a sports complex in Omagh, Co Tyrone, in February, after coaching a youth football match and was with his young son at the time of the attack.

Detective chief inspector John Caldwell was shot several times outside a sports complex in Omagh, Co Tyrone, in February. Mr Caldwell had been coaching a youth football match and was with his young son at the time of the attack. The so-called New IRA claimed responsibility for the shooting, with police investigating if the dissident republican group may have been assisted by members of a criminal gang.

The seven accused who appeared via videolink at Dungannon Magistrates' Court on Monday morning were: Jonathan McGinty, 28, of St Julians Downs, Omagh; Brian Carron, 38, of Claremount Drive, Coalisland; Gavin Coyle, 45, of Killybrack Mews, Omagh; Matthew McLean, 33, Glenpark Road, Omagh; Robert McLean, 29, Deverney Park, Omagh; James Ivor McLean, 72, of Deverney Park, Omagh; and Alan McFarland, 47, of Deverney Park, Omagh.

Carron and Coyle stand further accused of belonging to a proscribed organisation, namely the IRA. McGinty, McFarland and Matthew McLean are also charged with preparation of terrorist acts.

Three of the seven accused made bail applications on Monday - Coyle, James Ivor McLean and McGinty. District judge Steven Keown refused bail for all three on the grounds of risk of further offending and potential interference with the police investigation. All seven were remanded in custody to appear before Omagh Magistrates' Court, via videolink, on June 27.