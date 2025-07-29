Seven police officers assaulted during two incidents in Downpatrick

Seven police officers were punched, kicked and spat at while responding to calls in Downpatrick last weekend. Photo: PA/General file image of PSNI officers.

Seven police officers were punched, kicked and spat at while responding to calls in Downpatrick last weekend.

Police said, on Friday night, four officers were injured by a man who spat, punched and kicked at them, even kicking one officer in the face, but all remained on duty for the remainder of their shifts, answering further calls for service, despite sustaining various injuries in the assaults.

The PSNI said the following night that a number of the same police officers were again attacked as they responded to a reported assault on a man.

They said a 17-year-old female suspect punched, kicked and headbutted attending police officers, who all remained on duty answering further requests from the community.

In both of these cases, the individuals were subsequently charged with a number of offences, including assault on police.

The district commander, Superintendent Norman Haslett, described the incidents are just a snapshot in one area.

“It should never be accepted as part of the job for anyone to be punched, kicked or spat at,” he said.

“Police officers come to work knowing that it’s a tough calling but they should expect to be able to do their jobs without fear of attack.

“These incidents are a snapshot, in just one area, of the risks and issues faced by our officers every day as they respond to calls to assist those who need help.

“Thankfully, all officers involved were fit to remain on duty, however it is important that our officers and the incredible work they do not be taken for granted.”

SDLP South Down MLA Colin McGrath has condemned the attacks.

"It is totally unacceptable for violence to be inflicted on our police officers when they are just trying to do their jobs,” he said.

"The police play a vital community role and for this to have taken place is a disgrace. The scale of seven officers injured is totally unacceptable and I wish them a quick recovery.

"These attacks could have led to officers having to take to take time off work, with the local community suffering as a result. This would be the last thing we need when policing resources are already under so much pressure.