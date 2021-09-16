Seven vehicles damaged in overnight arson attack

PSNI

The incident took place at the premises on the Cloonagh Road in Downpatrick in the early hours of Thursday (September 16).

A police spokesperson said: “Police received a report of cars on fire at an auto repair premises at approximately 2.40am this morning.

“Seven vehicles were damaged as a result of the blaze, which is being treated as suspected arson.

“This is a local business and the total damage is estimated at £14,000.

“Our enquiries are underway, and we are appealing to anyone with information, dashcam footage or CCTV footage to contact police on 101 quoting reference number 116 of 16/09/21.”