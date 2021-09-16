Seven vehicles damaged in overnight arson attack
A police investigation is underway after seven vehicles were damaged in a suspected arson attack on an auto repair business in Co Down.
The incident took place at the premises on the Cloonagh Road in Downpatrick in the early hours of Thursday (September 16).
A police spokesperson said: “Police received a report of cars on fire at an auto repair premises at approximately 2.40am this morning.
“Seven vehicles were damaged as a result of the blaze, which is being treated as suspected arson.
“This is a local business and the total damage is estimated at £14,000.
“Our enquiries are underway, and we are appealing to anyone with information, dashcam footage or CCTV footage to contact police on 101 quoting reference number 116 of 16/09/21.”
A report can also be made via www.psni.police.uk/makeareport/ or anonymously via the Crimestoppers Charity on 0800 555 111, or online at wwwcrimestoppers-uk.org/.