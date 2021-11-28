‘Several men’ involved in late-night stabbing, police believe
Detectives are appealing for witnesses and information following the report of a stabbing incident in the Derrin Road, Enniskillen, last night, Saturday November 28th.
Detective Sergeant Reid said: “Police responded to a report of a man having sustained a stab wound to his wrist at approximately 11.30pm last night.
The victim had also sustained multiple bruising to his face. Our colleagues from the Northern Ireland Ambulance Service attended the scene and treated the victim for his injuries which are not life threatening.
“A man in his 30’s has been arrested on suspicion of grievous bodily harm with intent and remains in police custody at this time.”
“We believe that several other men were involved in this attack.”
“We are appealing for anyone who may have witnessed this incident to contact detectives on 101 quoting reference number 2091 27/11/21.”
Information can also be provided to Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111 or online at www.crimestoppers-uk.org