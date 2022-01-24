Sex assault accused found in kitchen cupboard said he was hiding from the IRA

Laganside Court.

Edward Gerard Connors, 28, claimed he used the storage unit to hide from the IRA, a judge was told.

Connors, of no fixed abode, was arrested in connection with an alleged attack at an undisclosed location in the city on January 13.

During a bail application it was claimed he approached from behind and tapped her on the shoulder.

She alleged that Connors grabbed her by the throat with one hand and put the other hand down the front of her trousers.

According to the prosecution she managed to escape by kneeing him in the groin.

Crown lawyer Iryna Kennedy contended: “The applicant called her a slut and said he would stab her to death.”

Connors was subsequently detained after police located him in a small kitchen cupboard at his place of residence, the court heard.

He denies charges of sexual assault, common assault and threats to kill.

Connors told police he was in Dublin at the time of the alleged attack, and insisted the complaint had been made up by a woman he does not know.

Mrs Kennedy added: “Asked why he was in a kitchen cupboard, he said if the IRA from Short Strand knew where he was they could come for him, and that he didn’t know it was the police looking for him.”

A defence barrister argued that bus station CCTV footage will show Connors only arrived in Belfast hours after the alleged assault.

“On his account he returned to Northern Ireland later that night,” counsel said.

“If he’s right he couldn’t have committed these offences, being 100 miles away at the time.”