Sex charges: Pensioner in court over extreme porn images including some involving his dog

William McWatters, 72, allegedly had prohibited photographs and video clips on the mobile - including some believed to feature his own dog.

The pensioner, of Eglantine Avenue in Belfast, appeared at the city’s Magistrates Court for a preliminary enquiry hearing.

McWatters is currently on remand charged with breaching a Sexual Offences Prevention Order by having and using an unapproved internet-enabled device between October 1 and November 1 last year.

Court report.

He also faces six further counts of possessing extreme pornographic images.

A previous court heard claims that searches of his legitimately held phone revealed photos and videos relating to sexual activity with animals.

Some were suspected to involve a dog belonging to McWatters which has since been taken in by animal welfare.

Appearing remotely from Maghaberry Prison today, the accused confirmed that he understood the seven charges but declined to give any evidence or call witnesses at this stage.

District Judge Steven Keown held that McWatters has a prima facie case to answer and granted the prosecution’s application to send him for trial.