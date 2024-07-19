Laganside Courts Belfast

​A registered sex offender likened to a dangerous crocodile has been jailed for repeatedly attending a cultural hub used by children.

Richard McFarland violated a prohibition on being in the presence of anyone under 16 by going to the community arts space in Belfast city centre every day over a two-week period.

The 56-year-old, of no fixed abode, was sentenced to five months' custody for breaching the terms of his Sexual Offences Prevention Order (SOPO).

Deputy District Judge Trevor Browne said: “There remains a lurking danger; it’s like a crocodile waiting for the opportunity to do something and that is the real danger.”

Belfast Magistrates’ Court heard McFarland remains subject to a SOPO imposed back in October 2013.

The terms include a ban on even being in the vicinity of children without the prior approval of his designated risk manager.

But on Wednesday police located him inside the City Council-owned building on Royal Avenue which is used as a creative arts and cultural venue.

The public facilities include a “kids cosy play area”.

An events manager told officers she had observed McFarland spending every day in the hub, from 10.30am to 5.30pm, during the previous fortnight.

“He would sit in the same location, six or seven metres from the children’s play area, and there have been countless children in the centre over that period of time,” a prosecution lawyer said.

McFarland was arrested and admitted being at the venue on a daily basis over that period.

He told police that he was homeless and went there to get off the streets in either the rain or the heat.

No prior permission was sought as he knew it would be refused because youngsters used the facilities.

McFarland pleaded guilty to a charge of breaching the terms of his SOPO.

Defence counsel Michael Boyd argued that his client’s problems with homelessness has resulted in a series of similar convictions.

“None of them are related to anything sinister involving sexual offending,” the barrister insisted.

“He accepts that he was going into this particular location, an arts space, simply in order to spend some time constructively during the day having nowhere else to go other than the street.”

Mr Boyd added: “There is a children’s area, but there is not a single allegation that he was in any way inappropriate with these children or even in any contact with them.”

Jailing McFarland, Judge Browne predicted he will remain at risk of further prosecutions and imprisonments while the SOPO remains in place.

“People are entitled to expect if somebody is subject to one of these orders that it is abided by,” he said.