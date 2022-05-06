Sex trafficking: Man aged 68 arrested in police probe

The man was arrested by detectives from the Police Service of Northern Ireland’s Modern Slavery and Human Trafficking Unit this morning on suspicion of several counts of human trafficking, controlling prostitution, rape and paying for sexual services.

He was also arrested on suspicion of false imprisonment, administering a substance with intent to commit an indictable offence and being concerned in the supply of a Class A controlled drug. He remains in custody at this time.

Detective Inspector Rachel Miskelly said: “Our proactive operation is tackling the exploitation of vulnerable young women in Greater Belfast.

PSNI

“We are aware a number of women have been groomed, controlled and sexually exploited. They’ve been treated terribly.

“I’m mindful of the sheer distress experienced, and would like to acknowledge the tremendous courage of those individuals who have come forward to assist our investigation.

“I am also keen to appeal to others who have been abused, or are being abused. Please speak to us. I promise that you will be listened to, and treated with total sensitivity.

“Our investigation is ongoing and anyone with information, or concerns, is asked to contact us on 101. You can also contact the Modern Slavery Helpline on 0800 012 1700.”