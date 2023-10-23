News you can trust since 1737
Shankill bombing: Pain etched on faces as 30th anniversary of the blast remembered and a new memorial unveiled

A new memorial has been unveiled at the site of the Shankill Road bomb on the 30th anniversary of the blast – and the hands of the clock are stopped at 13:06, the time the bomb detonated at Frizzell's fish shop in 1993.
By Gemma Murray
Published 23rd Oct 2023, 16:01 BST
Updated 23rd Oct 2023, 16:18 BST

Nine trees have also been planted in the garden beside West Kirk Presbyterian Church - marking the nine victims.

Press Eye - Belfast - Northern Ireland - 23rd October 2023Shankill Bombing 30th Anniversary Memorial Service at West Kirk Presbyterian Church in west Belfast. An IRA bomb attack killed people, and one of the IRA bombers, at Frizzell's fish shop on the Shankill Road in 1993.

1.

Press Eye - Belfast - Northern Ireland - 23rd October 2023Shankill Bombing 30th Anniversary Memorial Service at West Kirk Presbyterian Church in west Belfast. An IRA bomb attack killed people, and one of the IRA bombers, at Frizzell's fish shop on the Shankill Road in 1993. Photo: Jonathan Porter / Press Eye

PACEMAKER BELFAST Archive Flashback to 1993 IRA bomb in Frizell's Fish shop killed 9 innocent people and one bomber. Picture shows emergency services removing a body from the scene

2.

PACEMAKER BELFAST Archive Flashback to 1993 IRA bomb in Frizell's Fish shop killed 9 innocent people and one bomber. Picture shows emergency services removing a body from the scene Photo: pacemaker

PACEMAKER BELFAST Archive Flashback to 1993 IRA bomb in Frizell's Fish shop killed 9 innocent people and one bomber. Picture shows a scene of devastation across the Shankill Road on a busy Saturday afternoon

3.

PACEMAKER BELFAST Archive Flashback to 1993 IRA bomb in Frizell's Fish shop killed 9 innocent people and one bomber. Picture shows a scene of devastation across the Shankill Road on a busy Saturday afternoon Photo: pacemaker

PACEMAKER PRESS 23/10/1993 1465/93 Scene of the Shankill Road bomb. 10 killed in the explosion.

4. PACEMAKER PRESS 23/10/1993 1465/93 Scene of the Shankill Road bomb. 10 killed in the explosion.

PACEMAKER PRESS 23/10/1993 1465/93 Scene of the Shankill Road bomb. 10 killed in the explosion. Photo: pacemaker

